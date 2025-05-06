Belarusian President to Meet with Guinea-Bissau Counterpart on May 7

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will meet with President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau on May 7 during the latter's working visit to Belarus. BELTA conveyed this information, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The encounter will take place at the Palace of Independence. The two presidents will explore avenues for invigorating bilateral ties and fostering cooperation. Particular emphasis will be placed on advancing mutually beneficial initiatives in vital economic spheres.