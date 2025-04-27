Belarusian President to Pay Working Visit to Volgograd on April 29

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on April 29

In Volgograd, the head of state will join his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the international forum of the Union State, titled "Great Heritage - Common Future."

The main goal of the forum is to preserve and protect the historical memory of the events of the Great Patriotic War. From the Belarusian side, the participants will include parliamentarians, representatives of public organizations, rectors of universities, directors of gymnasiums and schools, as well as centers for patriotic education, scientists, and members of the Youth Parliament under the National Assembly.