Belarusians will not allow anyone to obliterate their creative mark in history - Lukashenko

Belarusians will not allow anyone to obliterate their creative mark in history. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence on March 25, BelTA informs.

"Swearing oath to the country and the Belarusian people in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is a high responsibility. Today we all swear an oath of faithful service to the Motherland and will not allow anyone to obliterate the creative mark in history - ours and our predecessors, " said Alexander Lukashenko.