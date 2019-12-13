BRICS, SMO, nuclear weapons, "political prisoners" and elections in Lukashenko's interview with BBC

The topics of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko's interview with BBC journalist Stephen Rosenberg have been announced. The conversation took place on the margins of the BRICS summit in Kazan, BelTA informs.

Telegram channel "Pool of the Firstt" has revealed the topics that sounded during the interview. These include Belarus' interest in BRICS, the SMO and the prospect of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the topic of nuclear weapons, whether they are a deterrent and what is the mechanism of their use.

They also talked about the normalization of relations with the West in general and the release of the so-called political prisoners and the prospects of these processes.

The topic of elections in Belarus was not left aside. Their date has already been announced. "Will they be (as the BBC sees it) "free and democratic," - said the authors of the resource.