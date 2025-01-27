Chairman of Pan-African Parliament Congratulates Lukashenko on Presidential Election Victory

One hour ago, Fortune Zephania Charumbira, Chairman of the Pan-African Parliament, congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on his impressive victory in the presidential elections during a meeting with a delegation from the parliament, as BELTA reported .

"We believe that the people of Belarus have exercised their free will in expressing their desire to see you as President. Therefore, I congratulate you on such an impressive victory. The overwhelming number of votes in your favor shows that the people of the Republic of Belarus have confidence in you and trust you," said Fortune Zephania Charumbira.