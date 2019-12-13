CIS leaders summit to be held in Moscow on October 8

October 7, Alexander Lukashenko went on a working visit to Russia to take part in the summit of CIS leaders. It will be held in Moscow on October 8. The agenda includes a wide range of topics - from security to trade.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus (October 13, 2023):

"While the West is investing in war, or to put it simply - wasting their taxpayers' money, every year we are increasing investments with a long-range perspective - in knowledge-intensive industries, such as microelectronics, aircraft construction, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, information and communication solutions. We can solve many problems only together".

The heads of state are expected to exchange views on interaction in the CIS, decide on the presidency for the next year, strengthen the parliamentary vector, as well as to adopt an address in connection with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and wait for Lukashenko's report on this issue.

The Kremlin did not hide the fact that Vladimir Putin will see and talk to his colleagues in the Commonwealth on his birthday today.