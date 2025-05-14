The cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe in Africa exemplifies a genuine alternative to Western dominance and dictates. President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, articulated this during his talks in Minsk with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as reported by BELTA.

The Head of State emphasized that together, Belarus and Zimbabwe are achieving tangible and meaningful results. One such example is the joint agricultural mechanization program in Zimbabwe, which Lukashenko praised as a true model of honest, transparent, and productive collaboration: "Thanks to this initiative, wheat harvests in Zimbabwe have increased more than threefold. Since 2022, Zimbabwe has been able to fully meet its domestic wheat needs and has begun exporting surplus produce to neighboring countries such as Mozambique and Botswana."