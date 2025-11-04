Crime Rates Declining in Belarus

On November 5, the President of Belarus heard a report. The Minister of Internal Affairs briefed the head of state on the operational situation in the country, specifically on crime statistics related to criminal investigation.

The situation is calm and under the control of law enforcement agencies, and the downward trend in crime continues. The head of state assured that the preventive efforts previously instructed by the President are yielding results. A report was also given on efforts to solve high-profile crimes from past years, as well as crimes under the President's control.

The head of state was briefed, in particular, on the operational situation in the country and the implementation of previously issued instructions in this area by internal affairs agencies. "The operational situation in the republic is calm and under the control of internal affairs agencies," the minister stated. He noted that the President had set the goal of preventing various types of offenses to prevent crimes against citizens. "And today, this goal is being achieved – prevention efforts are yielding results. We are recording a decrease in crime both in criminal investigation and in general crime," emphasized Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus.

The number of murders, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, theft, robbery, and hooliganism has decreased. Moreover, a 100% clearance rate has been achieved.

Last year, Ivan Kubrakov reported to the head of state that the crime rate had reached its lowest point in 10 years. "This trend continues today," he noted.

Particular attention is being paid to solving crimes committed in previous years; this was also discussed during his report to the head of state. The recent arrest of a suspect in a series of murders and rapes of minors committed between 1996 and 1999 in the Mogilev, Vitebsk, and Minsk regions has caused a stir. His involvement in eight murders and two attempted murders and rapes has been confirmed.

The solution of these crimes was facilitated by a decision made in 2023 for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with representatives of the State Forensic Examination Committee, the Investigative Committee, and the Prosecutor General's Office, to further investigate crimes with signs of seriality from previous years (including conducting forensic examinations and research made possible by accumulated experience, knowledge, and technological advances). Thus, according to Ivan Kubrakov, it was possible to identify suspects in 37 murders committed in the 1990s and 2000s. "This work continues, and we will do everything to ensure the inevitability of punishment," he concluded.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has recorded a decline in cybercrime for the first time in recent years.

Another topic was combating cybercrime. Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly cited this as a critical issue and tasked law enforcement agencies with protecting people from this type of criminal activity. Ivan Kubrakov reported on current trends: for the first time in the country, the situation has been reversed, with a decline of approximately 10% in this type of crime. A report was also given on the measures the police are taking to protect citizens. The President instructed them to pay particular attention to and provide assistance to the elderly.

The report also discussed the topic of combating illegal drug trafficking, reporting on trends and statistics in this area. Overall, the situation in this area is reported to be under control.

In 2025, police units will double the amount of drugs seized – approximately 500 kg, compared to 231 kg in the same period in 2024. In total, various government agencies seized approximately 1.3 tons of drugs. These are typically drugs that are being imported into Belarus for transit to other countries.

"We naturally blocked [the import – editor's note], working with our colleagues and the countries to which this cargo was destined," the minister noted.

Road safety is an important topic of the report. It focuses on problematic issues and the causes that lead to tragic consequences on the road. The President was also briefed on the results of the work carried out following the changes to traffic regulations. The head of state was interested in the public's attitude toward legislative changes in the area of road safety, particularly with regard to personal mobility.