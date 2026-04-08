3.73 BYN
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3.39 BYN
Dmitry Zhuk appointed Belarus' new Information Minister
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Dmitry Zhuk as Minister of Information, BELTA reports
Until now, Dmitry Zhuk served as director and editor-in-chief of the Belarus Today publishing house.
"Dmitry Alexandrovich, what advice can I give you? You're already a capable person, ideologically literate, and understands what needs to be done. Therefore, I'm absolutely not opposed to you trying your hand at this position. Although I deeply regret it when a practitioner like you takes a managerial position. Because, well, I think the man would be lost," the head of state said, addressing the newly appointed minister.
"I'm not going to another planet," Dmitry Zhuk remarked. "I know you won't fail," Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence, noting the new minister's experience.