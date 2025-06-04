news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/735c3807-e214-40fb-b872-23b3c3f0ebb9/conversions/27cf9820-63d8-4200-814a-665a04e1ec5a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/735c3807-e214-40fb-b872-23b3c3f0ebb9/conversions/27cf9820-63d8-4200-814a-665a04e1ec5a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/735c3807-e214-40fb-b872-23b3c3f0ebb9/conversions/27cf9820-63d8-4200-814a-665a04e1ec5a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/735c3807-e214-40fb-b872-23b3c3f0ebb9/conversions/27cf9820-63d8-4200-814a-665a04e1ec5a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The eyes of many states, including Belarus, are turned to Beijing. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this during his meeting with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, BelTA informs.

"You have very rightly noted the main feature of the current time - unprecedented pressure from the West on us, primarily on the People's Republic of China. And today the eyes of many states, including Belarus, are turned to you - to Beijing," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He said that as recently as 5 years ago, they said, "If China holds out, then the planet will be balanced and will exist."

"Today they are already saying: 'China has held out, will hold out, and China will not allow the world order to be ruined. Many, many nations are convinced of this. Heads of state, with whom I met, told me about it," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The President of Belarus noted he highly appreciated the friendliness of his Chinese colleague: "It is emphasized by the fact that you invited me to your home (the meeting took place at Xi Jinping's residence. - BELTA's note). I am very grateful to you and, naturally, I will be waiting for you in my home."