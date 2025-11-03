From Growing Trade to Joint Projects — Lukashenko Held Meeting with Indian Ambassador

On November 4, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed with the Indian ambassador at the Palace of Independence the growth of bilateral trade and joint projects between Minsk and New Delhi.

According to Lukashenko, this issue is highly relevant and remains under special control. The potential of cooperation between the two countries is much higher than currently realized. He emphasized that it is time to discuss possible joint projects and deepen existing relations. The global growth of India is noticeable. The country’s sectors—machinery, pharmaceuticals, IT, agriculture, and services—are experiencing a stable annual GDP growth of around 80%.

"Although we have doubled our trade turnover, reaching half a billion dollars, it is still almost nothing in our relations. Our target, which is a trade volume of 2-3 billion dollars annually, is quite realistic and achievable. The main issue now is to activate our cooperation," stated the head of state.

"Our foreign minister will report on the measures we are taking in this direction. But we would like the Indian side to actively participate in this process of boosting our trade turnover. I know that you can do this. We have accumulated extensive experience, and our relations date back to Soviet times. Therefore, we want to intensify trade and economic relations with you," Lukashenko said.

Regarding political and diplomatic relations, the leader noted that they are at a fairly high level. However, he believes that trade and economic relations could give these relations a serious boost and acceleration.

Lukashenko also highlighted that he personally has very warm and friendly relations with Narendra Modi. "We are constantly in communication with him on international platforms, such as recently in China at the SCO meetings," he said.

"We would be happy to welcome Prime Minister Modi in Belarus. We are always ready to host him and look forward to his visit," the Belarusian President added.

Lukashenko expressed readiness to cooperate under Modi’s leadership in BRICS and assured that Belarus is committed to doing everything necessary to ensure India’s successful chairmanship. "We are grateful for the support and assistance you provided during our accession to the SCO, and for the partnership within BRICS. We rely on your help and support and have never been refused," he said.

Belarus also aims to develop humanitarian cooperation with India. "We started with cinema. It’s natural because your country has a very developed film industry. Your films are represented at 'Listapad.' We thank you for participating in this," Lukashenko mentioned.

The president also appreciated India’s high-level participation in the recent Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security: "We noticed and highly value your involvement."

"In short, Mr. Ambassador, there are many interesting areas from which we can activate our trade and economic cooperation. And the economy is the foundation for developing other aspects of our interaction," Lukashenko summarized.

He reiterated his invitation: "We would be glad to host Prime Minister Modi in Belarus. We are always ready to receive him."

This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with Indian Ambassador Ashok Kumar.

The last informal meeting between Lukashenko and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place in early September in Tianjin, China, where the Belarusian leader also participated in the SCO Council of Heads of State and the SCO+ format meeting. India joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) eight years ago, and Belarus in 2024.

Indian Ambassador: Minsk and New Delhi’s relations are warm and heartfelt

Ashok Kumar, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of India to Belarus:

"It’s a great honor for me to be present at today’s meeting. I fully agree that our relations are quite longstanding, warm, and heartfelt. Recently, India’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs participated in the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. He also held several meetings with Belarusian Foreign Ministry officials, including a bilateral political consultation with Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov. Both sides focused on the achievements so far and the next steps for further development. The Indian Deputy Foreign Minister outlined India’s vision of the global order during his speech at the conference in Minsk. Relations should be built like a big family, as ancient wisdom suggests, and we need to develop and live by this principle together."

Following the meeting with the President, the ambassador shared which goods and products are of particular interest to India. He named exports of BELAZ vehicles, cooperation in pharmaceuticals and medicine production, and joint projects in dairy products.

"Belarus has very good potential, and India represents a vast and large market for Belarus," said the ambassador. "We invite Belarusian companies to actively enter our market, including through investments in joint projects. We are also interested in the supply of Belarusian forestry products to India, such as furniture and wood materials. Recently, we discussed the prospects for supplying Belarusian timber and products from Vitebsk Region with the governor of Vitebsk."