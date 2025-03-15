The address by the President of Belarus to the Federation Council on March 14, 2025, lasted an hour and a half. It's important to note that such a lengthy address from a head of state is not a common practice for the upper chamber of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. The last time a foreign leader spoke there was over seven years ago, when the President of Egypt addressed the council.

To grasp the significance of this dialogue, one must understand the role of the Federation Council. Alexander Lukashenko spoke simultaneously to representatives from nearly all Russian regions. Despite their collective understanding of the general direction, this was an opportunity for direct conversation.

A recurrent thesis remains valid, regardless of the number of responses: Belarus and Russia are partners, with trade exceeding $60 billion. However, talks of "union or accession" are not on the table.

"I believe today no one needs to be comvinced of the correctness of our chosen path. Although from time to time, some hotheads still propagate narratives about the imbalanced benefits, dependency of Minsk, and the necessity of Belarus joining Russia, they mock our alliance," said the head of state.

"When discussing dependency, I often meet my elder brother face to face and tell him, Vladimir Vladimirovich, it was necessary to devise all these sanctions and pressure on us so that Russia could finally understand how important Belarus is for it and that there are many things in Belarus that are crucial for Russia."

In this same sentiment, the Head of State addressed the direction of our policy. One can speak of vectors or of multipolarity, but today multipolarity serves not only the Belarusians but, most importantly, the entire world.

Not to wage war but to trade, collaborate, and grow. Yet, at a critical moment, Belarus clearly demonstrated who its ally is. According to the President, this is understandable given our geographic position and open economy.

He noted that Belarus has built a very close relationship of strategic and all-weather partnership with China. The country is also interested in comprehensive cooperation with the members of the CIS, SCO, and BRICS, striving to develop trade with nations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, while seeking good relations with neighboring Europe and the USA.

"But the priority has always been and will continue to be our special, most intimate, brotherly relations with Russia. We speak openly about this all the time. To any claims regarding our support, I invariably respond: if we must choose, we will always stand on the side of our Russia. It cannot be any other way. Belarus will never leave Russia alone, just as Russia will never abandon our Belarus. This is the choice of the Belarusian people," assured Alexander Lukashenko.

This is a fact. And certainly, it is a well-understood fact by those present. However, politics differs in that it is an intensely competitive environment where repetitive affirmations are necessary. The Federation Council is a unique platform in this aspect because it simultaneously features two representatives from every subject of the Russian Federation, which includes 89 of them. These encompass not only regions but also territories and republics within the Federation, from Moscow to Vladivostok. This was heard by all, including experts.

Indeed, Lukashenko is a captivating speaker; everything he passionately states makes an impression. However, the best indicators of the union between Russia and Belarus are found in the numbers. The Belarusian leader labeled economic cooperation as the bedrock of our relationship, citing a few figures from the past 25 years. Over this span, nominal GDP in Belarus has increased more than sixfold, while in Russia it has grown tenfold; GDP per capita in Belarus has nearly risen seven times, and in Russia, it has surged elevenfold; trade volume has expanded sevenfold, reaching almost $60 billion last year. Notably, despite the most challenging external conditions, record figures have been achieved in the last three years—from 2022 to 2024.

"The most important indicator is that real incomes of citizens have significantly risen, and their quality of life has improved. This union benefits our people first and foremost," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

The construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant represents a joint project. In aviation, a new aircraft stands as a shared initiative. There are projects in defense, microelectronics, and machine building. Our BELAZ vehicles are now manufactured with Russian engines—this merely scratches the surface of potential import substitution. Eight joint programs related to space themes exist. Historically, Belarus and Russia can provide much for each other.

"Twenty-five years ago, on the eve of signing the Treaty establishing the Union State on October 27, 1999, I visited the State Duma and voiced my position regarding this signing. At that time, the deputies fervently supported our collaboration with the first president of Russia. I vividly remember how I, a green president back then, convinced your experienced parliamentary colleagues—people shaped by the Soviet era—of the necessity for deeper integration between our countries. It was far from easy. Opinions about this idea in the political circles of both your country and ours were diverse," stated the President. "It was still a time of illusions and a trend toward strictly ‘national quarters,’ a free-market economy, liberal values, and Western societal principles."

As the head of state asserted, at that time, despite the declared end of the Cold War, the West was persistently carrying out its multi-step strategy to dismantle what remained of the USSR.

"But even back then, eight years after the Belavezha Accords, it was evident that it would be problematic—practically impossible—to stand strong alone, both economically and politically. We understood this back then," the President declared.

Now, the war in Ukraine represents an almost deliberate attempt to dismantle the existing union. Without assessing this in terms of good or bad regarding Ukraine (they have made their choice), it is clear that the West will not openly desire a Slavic world, nor a peaceful resolution in China. Rational interests may dictate the strategic moves, as seen currently with the new American administration.

Steve Samarin, political scientist (USA), remarked: "Everyone has realized that neither sanctions nor any other form of pressure on the Russian Federation is effective and won't be effective. We need to seek new approaches to negotiate with the warring parties in a way that can lead to the truly lasting peace everyone eagerly awaits."

In this matter, the Belarusian leader certainly has a clear vision of moving forward.