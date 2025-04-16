Glazyev to become new State Secretary of Union State. Lukashenko announced decision of two leaders

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa7c6f90-4bf6-4d42-8fb0-91df3fcd8d3d/conversions/dc93442f-264b-4f66-85af-b416c66a70a7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa7c6f90-4bf6-4d42-8fb0-91df3fcd8d3d/conversions/dc93442f-264b-4f66-85af-b416c66a70a7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa7c6f90-4bf6-4d42-8fb0-91df3fcd8d3d/conversions/dc93442f-264b-4f66-85af-b416c66a70a7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa7c6f90-4bf6-4d42-8fb0-91df3fcd8d3d/conversions/dc93442f-264b-4f66-85af-b416c66a70a7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with Deputy State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev on 17 April, BelTA informed.

"You are well aware of the topic of our conversation," - the head of state began the meeting, prefacing the statement on the personnel decision.

"I have long thought that our movement towards a union, the closest union between Belarus and Russia, should be based primarily on the economy," the President continued. - You are an economist, I believe, God given. You have a lot of things [in terms of professional skills and experience - BelTA's note] contrary to those who think otherwise in our country or especially in the Russian Federation."

The head of state spoke about the decision taken by the leaders of two countries to have Sergei Glazyev succeed Dmitry Mezentsev as State Secretary of the Union State. "We agreed with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin that your contribution to the construction of the Union State should be weighty. He has a good opinion of you. You have known my opinion for a long time. That is why we have made up our minds. In view of the fact that Dmitry Mezentsev's term of office is coming to an end and he is leaving for another job," - Alexander Lukashenko said." We have made such a decision to appoint you as the head of our union integration in terms of leadership of the entire apparatus of the Union State. I think the impact will be great."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi is of the same opinion. Previously, Dmitry Krutoi served as Belarus' Ambassador to Russia. "Since he served as ambassador to the Russian Federation, he gained a deep understanding of the main areas of Union State’s activities. He takes the same view on you."

The President emphasized that he intends to discuss the development of the Union State with Sergei Glazyev in the future. "I reckon we will meet more than once, and you will share your vision and proposals with me as the chairman of the Union State Supreme State Council," he said. "This is just our first conversation. We will meet and discuss in detail how to proceed. I am counting on you. We might as well admit it, much will depend on you and on the people who will work with you in the apparatus of our union building."