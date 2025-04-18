Goodness, compassion, warmth in soul - Alexander Lukashenko extends Easter greetings

Alexander Lukashenko has extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christians of Belarus. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the President.

Message from the President of Belarus on the Joyous Occasion of Easter

To the Christians of Belarus

Dear compatriots,

I sincerely congratulate you on the radiant holiday of Easter.

In these days, we honor the redemptive act of Christ, which was undertaken for the sake of all humanity and His selfless service to people.

Millions of believers, who have chosen goodness and compassion as their guiding stars, welcome the Resurrection of Christ with warmth in their hearts. This sacred occasion brings happiness, joy, and love into our homes.

In Belarus, we uphold a commitment to Christian values. With a deep sense of reverence, we express our gratitude to the Lord for the peace and unity that we cherish.

May understanding, hope, and inspiration surround you. I wish you and your families equilibrium in life, good health, and success.

Alexander Lukashenko