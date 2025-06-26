How Lukashenko Reacted to Armenia’s Absence from In-Person EAEU Events

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko commented on the absence of Armenian leadership from the EAEU events in Minsk. He made these remarks at the Eurasian Economic Forum, which precedes the summit of the integration union.

“You know about Armenia’s position, for example. If something is happening, it cannot be solely the fault of one side. We need to look for reasons elsewhere. Why has Armenia taken such a stance? Perhaps not everything is alright here with us. We cannot dismiss this,” the head of state said.