Inauguration Ceremony of President of Belarus to Take Place on March 25 at Palace of Independence

The inauguration ceremony for the newly elected President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will be held today at the Palace of Independence, beginning at 12 PM, as reported by BELTA.

The ceremony, which will be attended by over 1,100 invitees, will take place in the Hall of Ceremonies, the largest hall in the Palace of Independence.

Alexander Lukashenko will take the presidential oath, which states: "Entering into the office of the President of the Republic of Belarus, I solemnly swear to serve the people of the Republic of Belarus faithfully, to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of individuals and citizens, to uphold and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, and to carry out my high duties with sanctity and diligence."

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the official website of the President of Belarus, as well as on еру main television channels, on the video platform videobel.by and the BELTA YouTube channel.