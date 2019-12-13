PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held

The elections in Belarus should be held up to the mark. This was said by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting on the elections in 2025, BelTA informs.

“Traditionally, as it happens with us, during the start of the election campaign our task is to hold it at a high level. Top organization level first of all. As I say, even though we are doing it for our own people, we should do it up to the mark. But at the same time, we should remember that we are conducting an election campaign for our people in Belarus, and the interests of our people should be put at the center of attention. And not as someone abroad wants,” emphasized the Belarusian leader.

