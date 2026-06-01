3.86 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.23 BYN
Kremlin and Minsk in Sync: Presidents Discuss Regional Forum and Economic Partnership
MINSK — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, June 2.
According to a Kremlin statement released shortly afterward, the two leaders discussed pressing issues concerning the further development of bilateral allied cooperation between Russia and Belarus. The presidents paid particular attention to the organization and hosting of the XIII Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, which is scheduled to take place in Minsk and the Minsk Region later this year.
The conversation also covered the international agenda and the current situation in the region. Among other topics, the leaders addressed trade and economic relations, with special focus on the implications of Russia’s recent introduction of the new SPOT system. The call underscored the close coordination between the two strategic partners at a time of evolving regional and global dynamics.