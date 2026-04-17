Land of Opportunity for All”: Lukashenko Sets Out His Vision for Belarus’s Future

Belarus has become a country where every citizen can fulfil their potential, and that hard-won achievement must be safeguarded for future generations, President Alexander Lukashenko has declared.

In his interview with RT, the Belarusian leader was asked how he sees the country’s path “after Lukashenko.” The question clearly struck a chord.

“This is an extremely important issue for me,” he said. “I have invested a great deal to make Belarus what it is today — a peaceful and stable nation.”

He continued:

“I constantly think about ensuring it remains exactly that — a true land of opportunity for every person, a place where anyone can realise their dreams right here at home.”

Lukashenko stressed that Belarus has already succeeded in creating such conditions.

“We have done it. People live calmly here, raise their children, and receive education on equal terms,” he noted.

To illustrate the principle of equal opportunity, he spoke warmly of his youngest son Nikolai, who attended a regular village school alongside his peers and still maintains friendships with many of his former classmates.

“He studied hard in the same classroom as everyone else,” Lukashenko recalled. “The conditions were identical for all — I made sure of that personally. In many ways, he outperformed half the class.”

Thanks to his drive and the solid education he received, Nikolai went on to win admission to Peking University, one of the world’s leading institutions.

“He set that goal and achieved it,” the president said. “But the same opportunities were open to every other child as well.”

Lukashenko concluded with a clear and personal message about the legacy he hopes to leave behind: