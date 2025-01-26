Lukashenko admits he would like to place Oreshnik closer to Smolensk

Weather in Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expects to deploy the Russian Oreshnik missile system closer to Smolensk after receiving it. He said this at a press conference in Minsk, BELTA reports.
“There, closer to Smolensk. We need a certain distance. It's bad when your targets are very close. But when they're very far away, they can carry less load. That's why I'm considering somewhere near you (Russia - BELTA note). Moreover, it is a common weapon. But I'm not saying that near Smolensk. I am just thinking about it now,” the head of state said.