Lukashenko advises Poland and Lithuania not to be worked up about labor migrants in Belarus

"We've got to stop all the talk about some labor resources. The resources [available in the country] must be encouraged to work. Sometimes there is lack of them. People are coming [to work in Belarus] not only from the southern regions of the former Soviet Union but also from Russia. We have some from Lithuania, Latvia, even from Poland. They come to us, willing to work. Local authorities should run checks on every family, every person on the spot. If they are meeting your requirements- then hire them. I've already talked about it. So that there is no fuss that we are hiring strangers. If you don't want outsiders, then work yourself. We do not insist that people come from other countries. But we need them in Vitebsk Oblast. Labor migration is normal," the President said.