news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dff14ef0-98af-4a0f-a844-0e14a0259998/conversions/69b0836b-7a2c-456f-b5ac-a8fe7144b55a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dff14ef0-98af-4a0f-a844-0e14a0259998/conversions/69b0836b-7a2c-456f-b5ac-a8fe7144b55a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dff14ef0-98af-4a0f-a844-0e14a0259998/conversions/69b0836b-7a2c-456f-b5ac-a8fe7144b55a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dff14ef0-98af-4a0f-a844-0e14a0259998/conversions/69b0836b-7a2c-456f-b5ac-a8fe7144b55a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

According to Ukraine's National Police spokesperson Yulia Girdvilis over the past 18 months, Ukrainians have declared more than 21,800 firearms and 13 million rounds of ammunition, RIA Novosti reports.

On November 25, 2024, a law came into force in Ukraine allowing citizens to voluntarily declare their firearms. Then- Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Bohdan Drapyaty claimed that Ukrainian citizens could possess up to 5 million undeclared firearms.

"Since November 25, 2024, the day Law No. 3899-IX of Ukraine came into effect, 19,822 people have applied, declaring 21,867 firearms and nearly 13 million rounds of ammunition," Girdvilis said in a comment to Ukrinform.

In February 2022, Ukrainian authorities permitted civilian ownership of firearms. In Kyiv alone, after the start of the Russian special military operation, authorities uncontrollably distributed over 25,000 firearms and over 1 million rounds of ammunition to citizens. Subsequently, Ukrainian authorities repeatedly demanded that citizens hand over the weapons they had received.