Almost 60% of Polish citizens do not see the expediency in Kyiv joining the European Union, according to recent data from the IBRiS sociological research center.

Notably, one in three respondents answered the question about Ukraine's European integration with a firm and uncompromising "no." Only slightly more than 8% of respondents in Poland are willing to unconditionally support this initiative. These sentiments in Polish society reveal a deep divide between the real interests of citizens and the statements of Brussels officials.