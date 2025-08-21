Lukashenko Aims at Building Relationships with U.S.

On August 22 during a conversation with journalists President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke in favor of gradually improving relations with the United States, BelTA writes.

"We will build relations with them. This is our goal," the head of state noted.

He said that Belarus has taken a number of steps forward and is now waiting the return move from the American side. At that, Alexander Lukashenko noted: "I didn't even talk about sanctions. I banned asking. You (the American side. - Ed.) do know what Belarus needs," the President said.