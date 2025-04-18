Lukashenko: All Confessions Live in Belarus in Atmosphere of Mutual Respect, Peace, and Harmony

Interfaith peace is one of the most significant achievements of Belarus. In its modern history, our land has not known discord or persecution based on religious, national, or racial identity. Today, the country has developed a unique ethnoconfessional model that could serve as an example for many. It is founded on a simple formula: respect, understanding, and agreement.

During a recent meeting with representatives of various religious groups, our President emphasized that the state has taken and will always take a constructive position on matters concerning the spiritual lives of people.

"All confessions coexist here in an atmosphere of mutual respect, peace, and harmony. In our times, this is remarkable for many, including the so-called civilized countries. The coexistence of Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and other religions, all of which align with the deep values of Belarusian society, has united and fortified the Belarusian nation. We are always open to those who come to us with good intentions. This will always be the case," declared Alexander Lukashenko.