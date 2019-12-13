Lukashenko and Aliyev set new goals for cooperation during talks in Baku

Фото БЕЛТА

Alexander Lukashenko is holding talks with IlhamAliyev in Baku, BELTA reports.

The head of state arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan on a working visit to participate in the World Summit on Climate Change.

The heads of state held productive talks with an emphasis on trade and economic cooperation. 12 areas were developed that are intended to advance relations between the two countries to a higher level both immediately and in the future.

"We have agreed on many things. I think we have everything we need to move along this path. Just the day before, we discussed all the issues that we raised with you. They are very relevant for us. I think that if our ministries and ambassador move, we can do a lot for the benefit of both Belarus and Azerbaijan," Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting in Baku.

Фото БЕЛТА

This fall, the presidents of Belarus and Azerbaijan also had the opportunity to discuss various important issues in Moscow and Kazan, where they took part in the CIS and BRICS summits.