Lukashenko and Aliyev set new goals for cooperation during talks in Baku
Alexander Lukashenko is holding talks with IlhamAliyev in Baku, BELTA reports.
The head of state arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan on a working visit to participate in the World Summit on Climate Change.
The heads of state held productive talks with an emphasis on trade and economic cooperation. 12 areas were developed that are intended to advance relations between the two countries to a higher level both immediately and in the future.
"We have agreed on many things. I think we have everything we need to move along this path. Just the day before, we discussed all the issues that we raised with you. They are very relevant for us. I think that if our ministries and ambassador move, we can do a lot for the benefit of both Belarus and Azerbaijan," Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting in Baku.
This fall, the presidents of Belarus and Azerbaijan also had the opportunity to discuss various important issues in Moscow and Kazan, where they took part in the CIS and BRICS summits.
Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Andrei Ravkov told journalists that since the May state visit, active work has been underway on all the agreements reached. He also noted that the goal had previously been set to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $1 billion over the next two years. It is expected that the parties will confidently exceed the $500 million mark in trade in goods and services by the end of the current year, which is significantly higher than last year's volumes.
