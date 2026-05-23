Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Lukashenko and Macron hold phone conversation at initiative of France

Lukashenko and Macron hold phone conversation at initiative of France

A telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and France, Alexander Lukashenko and Emmanuel Macron, took place on May 24 at the initiative of France. This was reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The heads of state discussed regional issues and Belarus's relations with the EU and France in particular.

Разделы:

PresidentPresident