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Lukashenko and Macron hold phone conversation at initiative of France
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko and Macron hold phone conversation at initiative of Francenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aaf31249-3dce-4370-b58a-76f52cc65dd3/conversions/fa4a4e1d-8270-4c63-8d2e-207edae2ec22-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aaf31249-3dce-4370-b58a-76f52cc65dd3/conversions/fa4a4e1d-8270-4c63-8d2e-207edae2ec22-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aaf31249-3dce-4370-b58a-76f52cc65dd3/conversions/fa4a4e1d-8270-4c63-8d2e-207edae2ec22-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aaf31249-3dce-4370-b58a-76f52cc65dd3/conversions/fa4a4e1d-8270-4c63-8d2e-207edae2ec22-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
A telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and France, Alexander Lukashenko and Emmanuel Macron, took place on May 24 at the initiative of France. This was reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The heads of state discussed regional issues and Belarus's relations with the EU and France in particular.