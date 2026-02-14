3.72 BYN
Lukashenko announces his readiness to propose a plan to Trump to resolve Venezuela crisis
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he has a proposal for the United States to resolve the situation in Venezuela. The Belarusian leader announced this during a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev, BelTA reports.
"They carried out some operation, captured a man. So what? The whole world was shown who's who. But the main thing is – what's next? Therefore, this is still a topic for my discussion with the leadership of the United States of America. I have a proposal for a way out of this situation. And if they want to get out of this situation with dignity and grace, we are ready to work with Donald on this matter," the Belarusian leader stated. "He's a pragmatic person. So am I. Therefore, I think we will discuss this problem. I don't want to say that I'm the main adviser here and I can solve some problem with him. No. But I can express my point of view."