Stubb Proposes to Expand EU and Include Canada

Finland's President Alexander Stubb proposed expanding the EU from 27 to 40 countries and including Canada. He noted that to achieve this goal, flexible membership mechanisms should be developed that would encompass both European and non-European states.

Regarding potential new EU members, the Finnish President singled out the United Kingdom, which had previously voluntarily left the EU, Norway, Iceland, and the Western Balkan countries. Stubb also noted that the "window of opportunity" for EU enlargement is limited, as the end of the conflict in Ukraine and a possible change in the US administration will shift attention to other issues.