Lukashenko meets with Russian entrepreneur Dmitry Mazepin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Russian entrepreneur Dmitry Mazepin, BELTA reports.

"You've finally returned to your homeland (Dmitry Mazepin is a native of Belarus – Ed.)," the head of state said, welcoming the guest.

"Thank you for inviting me," Dmitry Mazepin replied.

Alexander Lukashenko continued, noting the important role sports played in Dmitry Mazepin's life and career. "Alexander Genrikhovich (Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin - Ed.) keeps convincing me that it's time, he says, to use our prominent athlete... (to involve him - Ed.). I was surprised when a well-known member of the Russian government told me that you, it turns out, had been seriously involved in swimming with him," the President noted. "You are one of the leaders, a prominent figure in the world of water sports (Dmitry Mazepin heads the Russian Aquatics Federation - Ed.). I think we should take advantage of this."

"Secondly, he's a wealthy man. And his homeland should know where he is," the head of state noted.

Alexander Lukashenko inquired whether Dmitry Mazepin's mother still lives in Belarus or whether he had already moved her to Moscow.

"No, she lives here. I just visited her," Dmitry Mazepin said.

"She shouldn't go anywhere. Because I know that older people will never leave Minsk, and Belarus as well. It's a quiet, peaceful place to live," the President noted.