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Lithuania Discusses Nuclear Weapons Deployment on Its Territory with United States
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania is discussing the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on its territory with the United States, according to Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, BelTA informs.
"Discussions are indeed ongoing. I don't want to go into details right now, but the talks are ongoing, and Lithuania is certainly not standing on the sidelines," Kaunas said.
The Lithuanian Constitution prohibits the deployment of weapons of mass destruction, but Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in May supported discussions on constitutional amendments that would repeal this ban.
As Lithuanian media previously reported, amendments to the Constitution require at least 94 votes from the Seimas in two votes at least three months apart.