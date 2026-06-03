Lithuania Discusses Nuclear Weapons Deployment on Its Territory with United States

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Lithuania is discussing the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on its territory with the United States, according to Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, BelTA informs.

"Discussions are indeed ongoing. I don't want to go into details right now, but the talks are ongoing, and Lithuania is certainly not standing on the sidelines," Kaunas said.

The Lithuanian Constitution prohibits the deployment of weapons of mass destruction, but Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in May supported discussions on constitutional amendments that would repeal this ban.