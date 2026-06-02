Belarusian Sergey Belan Tops Global IT Leadership Rankings

Sergey Belan, Executive Director of the Bank Processing Center, won the prestigious international competition "Top 100 IT Leaders." He took first place not only in his industry but also overall.

About the man responsible for the technology behind millions of payments

Every day, millions of Belarusians pay with bank cards, transfer money, and make purchases using their smartphones. For most, this routine action takes just a few seconds. But behind each transaction lies a complex technological system and the work of hundreds of specialists. One of the key figures in this field is Sergey Belan, Executive Director of the Bank Processing Center.

Sergey Belan, Executive Director of the Bank Processing Center:

"One of our key areas of work is processing bank card transactions. This is a complex, high-tech area where reliability, uninterrupted operation, and the ability to quickly respond to any non-standard situations are particularly important. Another important area is the development of payment acceptance infrastructure."

Last year, Sergey Belan won in several categories in the Russian competition. In 2026, representatives from 33 countries participated in the international "Top 100 IT Leaders" ranking. Experts evaluated professional achievements, leadership qualities, completed projects, and the effectiveness of implemented solutions. Following the competition, the Belarusian specialist took first place overall and in the "Banking and Finance" category.

Sergey Belan, Executive Director of the Bank Processing Center:

"In 2018, the international professional community Global CIO was established, which today unites over 10,000 IT executives from 125 countries. This is a platform for experts to exchange experiences and best practices in digital transformation. In 2026, representatives from 33 countries participated in the competition."

From Belkarta to mobile payments

Today, the Bank Processing Center facilitates cashless payments throughout the country. It is developing the national payment system Belkarta, implementing modern services, and ensuring the smooth operation of the payment infrastructure. Cybersecurity is a separate focus.

Sergey Belan, Executive Director of the Bank Processing Center:

"We operate our own cybersecurity center, certified by the OAC under the President of the Republic of Belarus. Today, the Bank Processing Center's cybersecurity center protects approximately 80% of all card transactions of international payment systems conducted in the country. Our accumulated experience allows us to protect not only our own systems but also offer services to third-party organizations."

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