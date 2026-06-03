Vladimir Putin's visit to China, which took place a week after Donald Trump's trip to Beijing, attracted the attention of the global media. Although such trips are planned in advance, the symbolism of two events occurring so close together is obvious. As analyst Sergei Dik noted, these visits marked a significant geopolitical shift.

Different Pathos and Different Content

As the analyst emphasizes, Trump's visit was previously planned but postponed due to events in Iran. The American leader wanted to arrive victorious, and he believed he had achieved another victory, but the reality proved more complex.

Trump's visit took place against the backdrop of significant economic losses in US trade with China: by the end of 2025, trade turnover had fallen by more than 18%, and by 10% in the first four months of 2026.

"Vladimir Putin's visit contrasts with Trump's visit, with its pomp and circumstance," noted Sergei Dik. "Trump called his visit stunningly wonderful and more significant than Putin's. It's a rivalry. Putin's visit is another meeting between two friends."

42 agreements: from energy to nuclear fusion

In contrast to the American pomp and circumstance, the Russian-Chinese talks focused on concrete issues. During the visit, 42 agreements were signed in various areas: from agriculture and energy to space, nuclear fusion, nuclear energy cooperation, and energy security, including oil supplies to China.

As emphasized, this was a pre-planned interaction between the two great powers. The key outcome was the declaration signed by Xi Jinping and Putin, which formalized the formation of a multipolar world.

"A multipolar world exists, it has been established," the analyst concluded. "And from now on, we will no longer say it is being formed. It has been formed."

Signing of an agreement between Russia and China

Reciprocal move: Trump's advisers' visit to Moscow

Almost immediately after Putin's return from Beijing, the Kremlin announced the upcoming visit to Moscow of Jared Kushner and Steve Witkow, Donald Trump's closest associates and confidants.

According to the analyst, this event is directly related to Putin's successful visit to China. The situation in Ukraine was undoubtedly on the agenda of the Russian-Chinese meeting. Just a week earlier, Putin had stated that military action was nearing an end, and peace talks and the conclusion of a long-term agreement lay ahead.

"This agenda is also relevant for Trump," noted Sergei Dik. "It was discussed at Xi Jinping's meeting with Trump. And the result of these visits, particularly Putin's visit to China, is the upcoming arrival of Trump's negotiating team."

Europe's Reaction: Envy and a Sense of Secondariness

Commenting on the signed declaration, European media claimed that Moscow and Beijing are becoming the two pillars of a new world order. As the analyst notes, these statements betray envy—envy over the European Union's elusive opportunity to become one of the pillars of a multipolar world.

"Europeans have seen their agenda become a thing of the past," the analyst said. "And China, Russia, and the United States are taking center stage."