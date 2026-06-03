Ukrainian Drone Struck Commuter Train in Crimea

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A Ukrainian drone attacked a commuter train traveling from Azovsky to Kerch. According to local authorities, one person was killed and three others were injured.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The injured are receiving medical assistance.