3.83 BYN
2.81 BYN
3.26 BYN
Ukrainian Drone Struck Commuter Train in Crimea
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A Ukrainian drone attacked a commuter train traveling from Azovsky to Kerch. According to local authorities, one person was killed and three others were injured.
Emergency services are working at the scene. The injured are receiving medical assistance.
Due to the drone threat, rail service in Crimea has been severely disrupted. The Crimean Railway has temporarily suspended passenger train service on several sections, and passengers and train personnel have been sent to shelters.