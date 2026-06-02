Belarus is among the top 5 milk producers

"BELAGRO-2026" continues to delight guests and partners with the quality of its products. The meat and dairy industry today forms the basis of Belarus's export potential. Belarusian technologies and expertise allow Belarus to maintain its position among the world's top 5 milk producers.

Gordey Gusakov, Director of the Institute of Meat and Dairy Industry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"First of all, it must be said that all products produced in Belarus are high-quality, safe, and completely natural. This is the foundation upon which we can build. Naturally, we must surprise customers with new types of products enriched with various additives. For example, you can see collagen-enriched dairy products on our store shelves, as well as lactose-free products and products with sugar substitutes, all with various functional properties indicated on the label."