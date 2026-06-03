Poland Extends Flight Restrictions Near Borders with Belarus and Ukraine

Poland has announced extensive restrictions on airspace use in areas bordering Belarus and Ukraine.

The measure was introduced in March but is set to expire on June 9. The special regime will be extended on June 10.

The restricted area covers an area from ground level to an altitude of approximately 3 km and does not apply to passenger aircraft flying at higher altitudes.

At night, according to the restriction, a complete flight ban will be in effect, with the exception of military aircraft and certain flights pre-approved by authorities. During daylight hours, the skies over the border strip will remain open only to military aircraft, air ambulances, search and rescue teams, and certain types of drones.