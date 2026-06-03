Belarus and Tver Region ready to open trading houses to strengthen their partnership

At the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, they are discussing cooperation for sustainable economic development.

At the forum in St. Petersburg, they say Tver is the center of Russia. Belarus is ready to collaborate with this center, actively offer its products, and create new joint projects. This was discussed on June 4 at a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Yuri Seliverstov and the Governor of the Tver Region. It has already been announced that the Ambassador plans to visit this Russian region in the near future to discuss each cooperation project in detail.

The Tver Region is interested in renewing its flax cultivation and resuming this production. Belarusians have good experience and are willing to share technologies. Everyone has experience in land reclamation. Sharing experiences will take them to a new level. Belarus is also offering its equipment and is ready to supply its buses and trolleybuses. The Russian region is ready to upgrade its passenger transport.

The Governor of the Tver Region is open to opening his region's trading house in Belarus and is also willing to provide space for the opening of a Belarus House in the Tver Region.

Vitaly Korolev, Governor of the Tver Region, Russia:

"By 2025, trade turnover with the Republic of Belarus will amount to $285 million. We have a completely reciprocal exchange. We buy from you, and, of course, Belarus buys our Tver products. Therefore, I hope that my initiative to establish a trade office of the Tver Region House in the Republic of Belarus will further expand these economic ties."