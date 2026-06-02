Belarusian-Russian cooperation was on full display at BELAGRO on June 3. The main agricultural event of the year continues. Nearly 600 companies from 12 countries, over 40 official delegations – the Minsk International Exhibition Center welcomed everyone with open arms, showcasing the main achievements of our agricultural sector and surprising them with new products.

A powerful new product. The BELARUS-5425 tractor was unveiled at BELAGRO.

This is a case where the Belarus is the main newsmaker. The new product is powerful in every sense. It's a classic tractor, but it packs a punch. The answer is clear: 542 horsepower. It handles even the largest tractor comfortably in the field. And it's proven by experience.

Alexander Sedelnik, test driver at the Minsk Tractor Plant:

"I first saw the new model in action last month, on Labor Day. Symbolically, this tractor is a true workhorse. It's ready to plow 24/7, just change the operators. And even with such a heavy load, it should last a long time (let's not forget the five-year quality plan)."

Belarus and Russia discuss cooperation in the agricultural sector

The new model will have plenty of room to grow. It's designed for the vast fields of its home country, but it can also cover any export distance. And why isn't BELAGRO a good opportunity to negotiate future deliveries? Customers are right here at the exhibition. There are more than 20 regional delegations from Russia alone. These ties, as we know, are stronger than any external adversity.

And many have become part of the national "Made in Russia" exposition. It's like a large pavilion where you can travel from West to East in a matter of minutes. It's interesting for visitors and profitable for businesses.

Belarusian strawberry hybrid

Thus, the two countries are making concrete plans for how we will become stronger together. BELAGRO is an exhibition about the future. Innovations in mechanical engineering, new recipes, and the delicious inventions of our scientists.