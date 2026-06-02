Warsaw has asked Washington to establish a permanent US military base on its territory. However, the majority of Polish society does not want an increased American presence and does not support the initiative.

According to polls, over 40% of Poles oppose the establishment of another US facility, while another 15% are undecided. Locals already complain endlessly about the American military: soldiers disrupt public order, and their presence has also led to a sharp rise in prices, making them unaffordable for ordinary citizens.