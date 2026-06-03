NATO's Two-Week Naval Exercise BALTOPS 2026 Begins in the Baltic Sea

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On June 4, NATO launches its annual two-week naval exercise, BALTOPS 2026. It will take place in the Baltic Sea near Russia's borders. Twenty ships and approximately 6,000 service members from 16 countries are participating (almost half the number of the 2025 maneuvers).

Some Western naval forces are currently deployed in other regions of the world, particularly the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.