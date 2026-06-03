About 40,000 Foreign Students Receive Higher Education in Belarus

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Studying at Belarusian universities is rapidly gaining popularity among international students. This is reflected in the numbers: while approximately 30,000 foreign students were studying in the country in 2024, today there are more than 37,000 from 110 countries.

The leading countries are Turkmenistan, China, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Uzbekistan. Young people choose programs that are in demand in their home countries. For example, Uzbek citizens choose construction or architecture, Chinese students choose programs related to the automotive industry and industrial economics, and students from Africa choose engineering and mechanical engineering.

"I enrolled in the mechanical engineering faculty. I find studying interesting and have a lot of practical experience. After graduating, I dream of returning to my country and working there," said Mapenzi Kitalano Beni, a BNTU student from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Sergei Pishchev, Head of the Main Directorate of Professional Education of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Belarus: "The educational process is closely linked to production, meaning that during their studies, students undergo practical training directly at enterprises. This is invaluable, because while receiving significant theoretical knowledge, they also gain practical skills at leading enterprises in our country."