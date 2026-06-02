3.84 BYN
2.80 BYN
3.26 BYN
Trump Wants to Meet with Iran's Leader Over Middle East Conflict
The US President claims that Ali Khamenei is participating in negotiations with Washington, according to the New York Post. Trump believes a deal with Iran could be reached within the next week.
Meanwhile, Tehran, according to Tasnim, announced it was suspending negotiations with the US due to Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanon. Amid conflicting statements, the US and Iran continue to exchange missile and drone strikes. Each side accuses the other of provocations.
A Kuwait airport was hit. According to the emirate's Ministry of Health, more than 60 people were injured. Previously, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported that the IRGC carried out missile and drone strikes against the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, as well as an American airbase in a regional country. The agency called this a response to recent US attacks on an Iranian military facility on Qeshm Island.