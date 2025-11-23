Lukashenko Approves Draft Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia

On November 24, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 413, approving the draft free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, and Indonesia, as the basis for negotiations. This was reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.

The document aims to facilitate mutual trade and develop cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia, an important trading partner in Southeast Asia. The conclusion of this agreement will provide an additional competitive advantage for Belarusian products as an EAEU member state, create conditions for expanding exports, and ensure savings on customs duties.