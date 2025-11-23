WP: US peace plan for Ukraine reduced from 28 to 19 points as a result of negotiations

A number of Western media outlets, including the Financial Times, the Washington Post, and Bloomberg, citing sources, claim that the number of points in the US-developed peace plan has been reduced from 28 to 19 as a result of negotiations, BelTA reports.

According to Washington Post sources, following a meeting between US and Ukrainian representatives, the draft document was shortened from 28 points to 19. The newspaper notes that the final set of proposals in the plan to end the Ukrainian conflict may still change. However, the parties are still using Washington's initial proposal as a basis, rather than the separate European draft document circulated over the weekend.

According to Bloomberg, by the late evening of November 23, the plan had been reduced to a more compact list of key points that will allow for a ceasefire to be achieved as soon as possible. European officials told the agency that the latest version of the US peace plan, in particular, excluded a clause on the use of frozen Russian assets for the Ukrainian reconstruction process.

The Financial Times also reported that the US peace plan for Ukraine was reduced from 28 points to 19 following the Geneva talks, although key disagreements remain. The article, however, did not specify which points were removed.

According to the publication, the Geneva talks were at risk of collapse due to tensions at the beginning of the meeting. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told the newspaper that Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio needed two hours of dialogue before de-escalating the tension.