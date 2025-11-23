Watch onlineTV Programm
On November 24, Xi Jinping and Trump hold phone conversation

Xi Jinping and Trump held a telephone conversation, China Central Television reported

Peace in Ukraine was a key topic of discussion. During the conversation, the Chinese leader said that China supports all efforts aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

Xi Jinping also emphasized his desire to achieve a fair agreement on Ukraine as soon as possible

