On November 24, Xi Jinping and Trump hold phone conversation
Xi Jinping and Trump held a telephone conversation, China Central Television reported
Peace in Ukraine was a key topic of discussion. During the conversation, the Chinese leader said that China supports all efforts aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict.
Xi Jinping also emphasized his desire to achieve a fair agreement on Ukraine as soon as possible