Peskov: Moscow has no information about meeting of U.S., Ukrainian, and EU delegations in Geneva
Moscow has received no information about the meeting of the US, Ukrainian, and European delegations in Geneva. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about whether the Kremlin had received information about the outcome of the talks in Switzerland.
Dmitry Peskov, Russian Presidential Press Secretary:
"No, we haven't received any information yet. We are, of course, closely monitoring the media reports that have been pouring in from Geneva over the past few days, but we haven't received anything officially yet."
Talks between the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations have concluded in Geneva. The parties did not share details, but expressed cautious optimism. The U.S. Secretary of State declared "significant progress." Rubio called the past day "the most productive in a long time" and added that Trump is pleased with the current momentum.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian media, citing sources, report that the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations agreed on most of the document's provisions and adjusted a significant number of contentious issues. However, agreement on Kiev's NATO aspirations was not reached.