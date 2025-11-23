3.69 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.37 BYN
EU Eastern Flank Summit: Seven European Leaders to Meet in Helsinki on December 16
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The first Eastern Flank Summit is planned for Helsinki. According to the Finnish Prime Minister, the meeting will focus on security issues and strengthening Europe's defense capability. Particular attention is planned for the areas bordering Russia.
The Finnish Prime Minister has invited the leaders of seven European countries, including the presidents of Lithuania and Romania, and the prime ministers of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Sweden, and Bulgaria.
The summit is scheduled for December 16. One of the key issues will be the idea of a "drone wall."