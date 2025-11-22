Budget 2026: Wages to Grow, Average Pension to Increase by 14.5%

Social policy remains a priority for the next year. Traditionally, in the fall, parliament discusses state treasury revenues and expenditures. Before being put to a vote in the Oval Hall, the budget was thoroughly reviewed at an extended meeting of the Standing Committee on Budget and Finance.

"It's clear that the budget was first and foremost shaped by the new format of our country's interaction with the outside world, taking into account the specific development of our national economy through investment attractiveness and measures stimulating economic growth. Above all, it is based on the principle of rational, targeted use of available resources, while adhering to the fundamental principles of our state's development. And the fundamental principle is social orientation, as enshrined in our Constitution. Most importantly, I would like to note that all budget revenue and expenditure items are harmonized, enabling us to achieve the most important thing—a high quality of life for our citizens."