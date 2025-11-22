Brussels Outlines Its Vision for Peace in Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/25eda449-d5aa-4907-93d1-930dd9e6140f/conversions/923a4d4c-d866-4a7b-a766-9468705953d2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/25eda449-d5aa-4907-93d1-930dd9e6140f/conversions/923a4d4c-d866-4a7b-a766-9468705953d2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/25eda449-d5aa-4907-93d1-930dd9e6140f/conversions/923a4d4c-d866-4a7b-a766-9468705953d2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/25eda449-d5aa-4907-93d1-930dd9e6140f/conversions/923a4d4c-d866-4a7b-a766-9468705953d2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Europeans' plan – hit or miss. The EU's counter-plan for peace in Ukraine differs little from the proposals Brussels previously submitted and rejected by Moscow. Moreover, it contradicts Trump's document.

The new plan published by The Telegraph, calls for a ceasefire, exchanges, and security guarantees for Kiev. The EU proposes that Russia and Ukraine simultaneously cease hostilities along the current front line. Only then can territorial negotiations be possible.

At the same time, Ukraine receives strict security guarantees, including from the United States. Kiev will join the EU, and its path to NATO is also open, subject to the consent of all bloc members. Almost simultaneously, Reuters published a slightly different plan. Among the differences is that the number of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in peacetime will be limited to 800,000. Russia, meanwhile, will enshrine in law its non-aggression policy toward Europe and Ukraine.