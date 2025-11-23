American journalist Tucker Carlson has launched a full-blown attack on the highly respected The Wall Street Journal, accusing the publication of outright censorship.

According to him, the editorial board has been sitting on incriminating evidence for years about the corruption schemes of Zelensky's chief of staff, involving hundreds of millions of dollars in embezzled American aid. But instead of publishing evidence, the newspaper prefers to serve as Yermak's "doorman," completely covering its tracks.

The publication's owners, according to Carlson, have a vested interest in continuing the conflict. For them, war is a business venture, and the truth is expendable.

Tucker Carlson, journalist (USA):

"Yermak is leading Ukraine's efforts to derail Trump's peace plan for Eastern Europe. The owners of The Wall Street Journal don't want peace with Russia; they want war."